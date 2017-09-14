Soldierlaid to rest

KHAR: The soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC), who was martyred in a bomb blast in Mohmand Agency a day earlier, was laid to rest in Bajaur Agency on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer for the martyred soldier Idrees was offered and laid to rest with the state honour in a graveyard in Ghozano Shah Utmankhel village.

Official of civil administration and security agencies, local tribal elders and other tribesmen attended the funeral prayer for the martyred FC soldier. Idrees was martyred in a bomb blast in Dawezai area in Mohmand Agency the other day.