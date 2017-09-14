Thu September 14, 2017
Islamabad

September 14, 2017

Exhibition portrays various expressions of human figure

Islamabad :A group exhibition of paintings exploring depictions of the human figure by 14 Pakistani contemporary artists opened at Tanzara’s beautiful new premises here at Saidpur Village on Wednesday. The exhibition, which is the first of the season, has been curated by Aasim Akhtar.

Titled ‘Configuration,’ the show invites viewers to experience various expressions of the figure and the invisible path that exists between them. “This shared connection is not to say that the artworks are actually linked in one way or another. On the contrary, at times the distance may be more profound than the shared affinities between these works and artists, yet by connecting them, we may gain new knowledge about ourselves, and our fascination with the human form,” the gallery’s director Noshi Qadir explained.

The current landscape of figurative painting is predominantly representational. This exhibition deals with the commonality of this art form in response to significant topics and issues of the prevalent times.

The exhibition features the works of Abdullah Qureshi, Abdul Ali Hyder, Aqeel Solangi, Aziz Meer, Imran Kazmi, Javed Mughal, Kashif Mangi, Moeen Faruqi, R M Naeem, Sumera Jawad, Saqiba Suleman, Saddam Murad, Shamsuddin Tanwari, and Zahid Mayo. The exhibition will continue till September 28.

