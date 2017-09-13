PESHAWAR: Surgeon and founder-chairman of Jinnah Medical College Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Ishaq, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard on Tuesday.

His funeral was attended by senior civil and military officers, doctor’s fraternity, politicians, ministers, scholars, police officers and civil society members in large number. The deceased was brother of police officer Fasihuddin. Fateha is being offered at the family residence, Mandal House in Takhtbhai, Mardan.