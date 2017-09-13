Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

September 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Laid to rest

Laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Surgeon and founder-chairman of Jinnah Medical College Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Ishaq, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard on Tuesday.

His funeral was attended by senior civil and military officers, doctor’s fraternity, politicians, ministers, scholars, police officers and civil society members in large number. The deceased was brother of police officer Fasihuddin.  Fateha is being offered at the family residence, Mandal House in Takhtbhai, Mardan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement