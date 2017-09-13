Dr Shah Memorial Badminton from September 23

KARACHI: Asghar Ali Shah Memorial Sports Foundation (AASMSF) is organising the inaugural Dr MA Shah Memorial Double Boys Badminton Tournament on September 23 and 24 here at Sindh Sports Board.Mrs Asma Ali Shah, Vice President AASMSF, said that the foundation has been trying its best to provide maximum healthy activities to the players so that they keep themselves away from negative activities.She thanked Sindh Sports Board’s consultant Musheer Rabbani, who has assured his full support in organising this event.

