MPA wants action against academy mafia

LAHORE: Opposition member Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday demanded the Punjab government to take strict action against the ‘academy mafia’ minting billions of rupees from students in the name of M-CAT and E-CAT preparation.

The MPA also alleged that elements sitting in the Punjab government were providing complete patronage to these coaching centres, academies as despite the decision taken by the government of action against such institutions, nothing had been done.

Speaking on a point of order, Mian Aslam Iqbal, the PTI MPA from PP-148, said every year, 65,000 students pertaining to nine Boards of Education of Punjab go for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance tests out of which only 3,400 get admission in government-run institutions and a similar number of students in private medical or engineering colleges.

He said poor students, who even obtain excellent marks in the intermediate exams, are unable to pay the heavy fee of the academies which charge billions of rupees from around 65,000 students in the name of Medical Colleges Admission Tests (M-CAT) and Engineering College Engineering Test (E-CAT).