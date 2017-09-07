PTI to stage countrywide protests against Rohingya killings in Myanmar

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf while condemning violence against Rohingya Muslims in Burma has announced to stage protest demonstrations all over the country to condemn this barbarian act against them.

Talking to this correspondent, PTI President, Rawalpindi district, Zahid Kazmi, as well as Sheikh Tariq Masood, media coordinator expressed their deep concern and anger over the complete silence of International Human Rights Organizations on the brutal killings and torture of Rohingya Muslims in Burma. PTI equally shares the feelings of Rohingya Muslims at this critical occasion, he said. We strongly protest the slaughtering and burning alive the Rohingya Muslims including men, women and children by army in Myanmar. The silence of the international organisations over the brutality on Muslims in Burma reflects their backing to the Burma Army over torturing and killings of Rohingya Muslims. We the Pakistanis fully express our solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and strongly condemn atrocities on them, they said.

Zahid Kazmi and Sheikh Tariq demanded off the government of Pakistan to summon the Burma Ambassador in Pakistan and lodge strong protest with him over the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Burma. The government while expressing its anger and concern with the ambassador should stress upon him to bring end to violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Burma and bring to book those involved in this barbaric act.

They said that PTI has decided to launch a protest movement against the brutal killings of Muslims in Burma to express its anger and deep concern. Our protest would continue till the end of atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Burma, the PTI leaders vowed.