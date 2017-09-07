UAE extends help to Rohingya Muslims

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the crimes committed against the Rohingya Muslims, the use of force and violence, the displacement of tens of thousands of them by the Myanmar authorities. The UAE assured to support and help in relief of Rohingya.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underlined the need for the international community to respond early to this worsening humanitarian crisis and its grave repercussions. They called on the United Nations and its organs to fulfill their responsibilities and duties and to intervene to find a humanitarian and political solution that protects the Rwandan minority in Myanmar from violence, displacement and collective punishment.

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that human suffering were unacceptable. The wife of Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi also regrettably stated that the plight of Rohingya Muslims is putting our humanitarian responsibilities to the test.

She said that It is a true test for the role of organisations and individuals working in the field of human rights and international refugee protection. "The screaming of the children, the wailing of the injured and the weeping of those who are running for their lives should be a clarion call for us all to act now," added further Sheikha Jawaher who is also Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation(TBHF) UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

She stated "Our fundamental human values should compel us to do what we can to help refugee families and to provide them with as much financial and emotional support as possible."

She called on the international community to ensure that "these most vulnerable of people" are able to live a decent and dignified life until the conflict is settled and until the notion that a majority should never be allowed to persecute a minority is reasserted.