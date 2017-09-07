Order issued to shift 26 officials getting repeated postings on same stations

Rawalpindi :The city district government, Rawalpindi has failed to follow the orders of Board of Revenue Punjab regarding immediate shifting of twenty six officials who are getting repeated postings at the same stations for many years. The Board of Revenue Punjab had ordered shifting of five registry ‘moharirs’ and 21 officials who have been getting repeated postings in general branches and public dealing branches for many years.

A month back, Board of Revenue Punjab had taken notice of the situation on public complaints and directed city district government, Rawalpindi to remove registry ‘moharirs’ and other officials deployed in general branches and public dealing branches for years immediately.

The Board of Revenue Punjab senior officer on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that they have sent a report to local management, Rawalpindi ordering immediate removal of five registry ‘moharirs’ and 21 officials deployed in general branches and public dealing branches for years.

According to report sent by Board of Revenue Punjab, Arshad Mehmood Awan a Junior Clerk has been working as Registry ‘moharir’ in Cantonment Registry Branch for years. He has been given the same post four times at the same station.

Similarly, Zaheer Ahmed a senior clerk has been given the post of Registry Moharir City four times. Muhammad Ashfaq, a junior clerk has been given the post of Registry Moharir Rawalpindi Rural four times, Javed Asghar Malik a junior clerk has been given post of Registry Moharir in Rawalpindi Rural thrice and Zahoor Akhtar, another junior clerk has been given the post of Registry Moharir in Taxila twice.

The Board of Revenue report also said that seven junior clerks including three, Zahid Hussain Hashmi, Rashid Akhtar and Moin-ur-Rashid against whom cases had been registered, while investigation regarding registration of FIR according to PEEDA Act was in process against Muhammad Zaraaf, Faraz Ahmed, Assistant Naseer Ashraf, Patwari Shafiq Ahmed, Tahir Mehmood, Orangzeb Khan, Qazi Mumtaz and Saifullah was in process. Three senior clerks including Muhammad Fayyaz LAC and Muhammad Asif working as assistant commissioner (Murree) office are also included in this investigation.

Similarly, 18 junior clerks including Jamrez Akhtar working in ‘Bandobast’ branch, Moin-ur-Rashid VRR, Saqib Iqbal working in assistant commissioner (City) office, Muhammad Aftab and Ghulam Mustafa working in Tehsil Office Rawalpindi, Zaraf-ul-Haq, Khalid Yaseen and Shahid Ismael in assistant commissioner office Kotli Satian, Amjad Mehmood working as assistant commissioner office Kallar Syedan and Zahid Mehmood working as assistant commissioner office Taxila. All of them have been working at the same post for many years.

Although, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has directed local management to immediately resolve public related issues on priority basis, but nobody seems to pay heed to his directives. The city district government Rawalpindi is fully providing shelter to the corruption in revenue department. The officials are allegedly looting the clients with both hands. The private tout mafia with the help of government officials has made the lives of clients miserable but concerned bosses are watching the whole drama with closed eyes.

The Cantonment Registry Branch Sub-Registrar Ghulam Abbas said that all officials working on the said posts as per routine. We are trying to vanish corrupt officials from revenue department, he said. “Yet we don’t receive any notice to change these officials,” he claimed.

It is also worth mentioning here that all these officials having close contacts with MPAs, MNAs and other known personalities. Therefore, it was difficult to change them from these seats as they are earning millions of rupees in their time.

Public is still deprived of 'One Window Operation' and there is no proper monitoring system. The powerful 'corruption mafia' in revenue department is the only hurdle in bringing about any improvement in affairs.

The poor public has alleged that private tout mafia prowl all around the kutcherry. In fact they make deal with those who want to get their property registered. If the bargain is struck then it is all smooth sailing. But you have to pay the price or illegal gratification which goes to the pockets of corrupt officers. They have been looting the public and would not do even a lawful job without receiving illegal gratification. We could not pay 'bribe' even for legal documents of registration, many visitors at the Cantonment Registry Branch Kutcherry told this scribe on Wednesday.