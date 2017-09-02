Well done China, Pakistan’s all-weather friend

It reminds me of the first visit of the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to China in February 1972 where the foundation of strong friendship was laid by him and it was the beginning of the road of friendship. Both countries had since then built their ties selflessly at diplomatic level and people to people. China came forward to help Pakistan on the following occasions.

In Sino-Indian war of 1962, China joined hands with Pakistan against India. After one year of the Sino-India war, Karakoram Tract was built to improve diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. Similarly as Pakistan opened way for China to the West, it made Richard Nixon, the then US president to visit China in 1972. China in return provided extensive economic aid and political support towards Pakistan.

China helped Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 wars when there was no hope of external support for Pakistan. It provided a lot of military equipment to the Pakistan Army, helped in establishment of factories, provision of technological facilities as well as financial support. With the rise of China’s status, it continued to take along younger brother Pakistan and helped it in developing its civil nuclear power plants and is still helping it to overcome energy shortage in the country. China also gave technical and material support in completing, Chashma power plant which is very vital to Pakistan. Late in 2010, China donated $260 million dollars to the flood-hit areas of Pakistan. Other than that, China has always and is still helping Pakistan economically and in many development sectors.

We have experienced that the Chinese have a lot of respect for Pakistan in their hearts. The leadership of China played a key role in joining hands with the then president Asif Ali Zardari to enhance the economic ties and in fact it was the then president Zardari who worked hard to enhance the ties between the two countries by providing number of opportunities for Chinese public and private sector. After Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the only leader who appeared to have a fair understanding of the need for strengthening economic ties with China was the then president Zardari. He also knew that in order to maintain economic and strategic connectivity with South Asia, China required a safe passage through Pakistan. This had acquired greater relevance after China became the second largest importer of oil in the world. On the strategic front, the Chinese dream of getting a foothold in the Indian Ocean, without having an aircraft carrier got fulfilled with the development of the Gwadar port.

The initiative taken by Mr Zardari, which has now been named as CPEC, would help not only stabilize Pakistan but also the whole region including Afghanistan. The CPEC’s total worth is around $46 Billion, which is meant for collection of infrastructure and energy projects. The project initially was launched in 2015. After the completion of the project, the 3,000-km network of roads, railways and pipelines will link western China to Southern Pakistan.

The CPEC is a part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Maritime Silk Road projects, two development plans that seek to deepen Mainland China's economic cooperation with a number of Asian and European countries. The corridor will pass through Baluchistan province making employment opportunities available for the Baloch youth.

Pakistan's motivation for investing in the project is two-fold: it hopes that the CPEC will brace economic development and stimulate energy production. Moreover, $35 billion will be invested in coal and LNG-based thermal energy projects in Pakistan.

More than 17,000 Pakistani security personnel have been tasked with providing protection for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. It was reported in April than Pakistan was set to deploy an additional 4,000 personnel to provide security for Chinese nationals working on the CPEC - amongst other projects - in Punjab province. Pakistan and China will monitor the progress made on CPEC projects using a satellite, which is set to be launched in June 2018.

It is road to progress and peace as it is going to be source of employment for youth, which will be helpful to de-radicalize the misled youth. Both countries are facing terrorism from Talban and ETMI.

The upcoming role of China in the region has started unnecessarily pinching India and some in West. India is seemingly taking help from USA against China. USA will support India by providing arms and ammunitions& Ariel defence capability. It can also influence other countries to support India against China and Pakistan as USA sees China as competitor in the race of global superpower.

China recently defended Pakistan openly against Donald Trump’s criticism against the country and recent threat to Pakistan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's support to Pakistan. It was very timely support to Pakistan. Spokeswoman Hua Chunying asserted that Pakistan was on the front line in the struggle against terrorism and had made "great sacrifices" and "important contributions" in the fight against terrorism. Chunying called on the international community to recognize Pakistan's role in the fight against terrorism.

In the emerging situation in South Asia because of extra ordinary interest of USA and unusual interference in the region, it is forcing a new potential regional alliance of Pakistan, China and Russia to counter USA in this region. It has been seen in recent months that Pakistan, Russia and China are one step closer to formalizing their alliance, with other nations – like Turkey and Iran – aimed at joining the superpower triangle.

Pakistan and Russia are likely to become part of an alliance with China in view of the present fast developing regional situation. Islamabad and Moscow’s decades-long rivalry during and after the Cold War has already come to end. The Pakistanis and Russians relations in fact were improved during the visit of Mr Zardari as head of the state to Russian and subsequent number of bilateral meetings between Mr Zardari with senior leadership of Russia . The writer was eyewitness to these very cordial and result-oriented interactions.

These interactions and consistent efforts have resulted in active engagements of three countries, which will further bring qualitative diplomatic change and strong defence protection for this volatile region and it will also block undue interference in this region by USA.

China and Pakistan may possibly form a superpower circle with specific agenda and I further propose that there should be China-Russia-Pak nuclear club with well-defined mandate for the ultimate regional betterment and prosperity of the masses, which is the need of the time. I am confident that it will happen in the larger interest for the peaceful world.

China performed to rise as economic leader which has dismayed many and this US-China Cold War will further step up in future. There is no doubt that China can act as balancing power to block any US venture in South Asia and triangular understanding of above alliance can play its very positive role. There is no doubt that China has gradually emerged as one of the influential world leader with its skilful and carefully designed policies. This success of China is dedicated to the wisdom of successive Chinese leadership and hard work of Chinese people.

It is matter of public record that even China has tried to play significant role to bring Afghan Talban on the table with present and past Rulers of Afghanistan where even USA had its presence in these meetings. There had been collective efforts from many States including Pakistan. All the stake holders should make yet another effort and let it be led by China to resolve the internal conflicts in Afghanistan and Pakistan will continue to support this peace initiative as Pakistan believes firmly that peaceful Afghanistan means safer Pakistan.

The role of China has always been very pragmatic and friendly to the world. We Pakistanis are proud of Chinese friendship and we are very proud to see the economic growth of China and its unmatched rise in the international community.

Pakistanis say from the depth of hearts "THANK YOU CHINA" for supporting us in these odd moments. We feel your success is our success and your enemies are our enemies. We have one voice today "well-done China". May God bless our Sino-Pak friendship. Pak-Cheen Dosti Zindabad!

