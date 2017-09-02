Sajjad to take part in 6-Red World Snooker

KARACHI: Mohammad Sajjad, one of Pakistan’s premier cueists, has been nominated by the Asian Confederation of Billiards Sports (ACBS) to take part in the prestigious 6-Red World Snooker Championship 2017, offering 10 million baht as prize money, due to be held in Thailand from September 4 to 9.

According to the details made available by Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, president of Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), here on Friday, Sajjad has been chosen for the global event by virtue of his winning 6-Red Asian Snooker Championship 2017 staged at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, earlier this year.

The PBSA president added that Sajjad would be flying out to Bangkok on Saturday (today).

The event starts on Monday at Convention Hall, Central Ladprao.

As many as 32 cueists, divided in eight groups, will be battling for the top positions in the 6-Red World Snooker Championship which includes 16 top ranked entrants from Main Tour.

The International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) and the ACBS have nominated three cueists each on the basis of global and continental events. The hosts Billiards & Snooker Association of Thailand (BSAT) will be picking four wild card entries and its Board will also be fielding six cueists on the basis of an agreed formula.

The competition will be spread over six days, using four match and as many practice tables. The first round matches, to be best-of-nine-frame encounters, will continue for three days.

The top two cueists from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

The pre-quarter-finals as well as the quarter-finals will be taking place on the fourth day of the event (September 7).

Both the semi-finals, to be best-of-13-frame contests, will be held the following day.

The best-of-15-frame final will be staged on September 9.

The winner will be becoming richer by 3,500,000 baht, while the runner-up will be receiving 1,300,000 baht.

The losing semi-finalists will be getting 750,000 baht and the losing quarter-finalists 375,000 baht each.

The losing pre-quarter-finalists will also be presented 150,000 baht.

The cueists having ended third in the group will receive 75,000 baht. Those having finished fourth will get 50,000 baht each.