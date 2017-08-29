Azam Khan gets additional charge of acting chief secretary

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Monday authorised Azam Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Planning and Development (P&D) Department, to look after the work of the office of chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the notification of the Establishment Department, the ACS P&D will look after the charge of the office of the chief secretary till further orders. His authorisation as to hold the additional charge of the chief secretary office ultimately resolved the issue of coordination of the official working between the bureaucracy and the chief executive of the province.

The administrative secretary used to send summaries directly to the chief minister after the department for ex-chief secretary of the province, Abid Saeed, who retired on August 18.

Azam Khan, a grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) group, has earlier also served as acting chief secretary of the province after the transfer of Amjad Ali Khan in September last year. He was relieved of the additional charge of the chief secretary office with the posting of Abid Saeed on October 7, last year.