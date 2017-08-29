Tue August 29, 2017
PB
Pervaiz Bashir
August 29, 2017

Nawaz leaves for London tomorrow

LAHORE: Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister, is likely to undergo chemotherapy at the end of this week or the beginning of the next week. According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Wednesday (tomorrow) to remain with his wife during the treatment. He will spend the Eid days there and return home after 10 days. Sources said he would avoid long stay in London to shun the allegation of avoiding legal proceedings going on against him at home. He will apprise the party workers in London about the background of his ouster from his office by the Supreme Court.

