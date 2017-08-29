Tue August 29, 2017
National

August 29, 2017

No-trust motion moved against Swabi tehsil nazim, deputy

SWABI: No confidence motion was moved Monday against Swabi tehsil nazim and naib nazim and the voting would take place on September 6.

The ruling Swabi Democratic Alliance (SDA) leaders struggled to save their leaders but the opposition, which was joined by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) created a very complicated situation for the treasury benches.

Sources in coalition said that JI, which was earlier part of SDA, had left the alliance and its six members joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). “We have got a golden opportunity to dislodge the present government,” said PTI member.

The total number of house is 22. Wahid Shah who was JI candidate was elected as Tehsil Nazim and Gohar Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) as naib nazim after the local government election 2015.

Both Shah and Gohar were enjoying the support of 15 members when the government was formed. About two weeks back, before presentationof annual budget the JI members developed differences with nazim and naib-nazim.

 

