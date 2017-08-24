Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

MD
Monitoring Desk
August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

2 FC personnel martyred in Turbat

2 FC personnel martyred in Turbat

QUETTA: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred when their check-post was attacked in Turbat area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Security officials said three FC personnel were also injured in the attack, adding that the attackers fled as FC personnel returned fire following the assault.  The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement