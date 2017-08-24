2 FC personnel martyred in Turbat

Print Story
QUETTA: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred when their check-post was attacked in Turbat area of Balochistan on Wednesday.
Security officials said three FC personnel were also injured in the attack, adding that the attackers fled as FC personnel returned fire following the assault. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
