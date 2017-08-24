SECP submits record of Dar’s seven companies to NAB

LAHORE: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Wednesday has submitted record of seven private companies owned by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law in NAB Lahore. SECP’s Joint Director Ali Adnan submitted the record of Dar’s seven companies to the combined investigation team of NAB Lahore.

The record required as part of the Bureau’s investigation into Dar’s assets in light of the Panama papers verdict were submitted by the joint director. The seven companies are: CNG Pakistan, Spencer Distribution Ltd, Hajveri Holdings, Gulf Insurance, HDS Securities, Spencer Pharmacy and Hajveri Modaraba Management. Records include Form 21 Form 29 certificates of incorporation and Memorandums of Association. The records also have details of Form 21, Form 29 certificates of incorporation and Memorandums of Association. It is pertinent to mention that NAB had requested for the record in a letter to the SECP chairman on August 15 for investigation in the light of Panama papers decision.

Sources in NAB told The News that record related to companies and businesses run by Ishaq Dar and his family has been submitted by the SECP. They said NAB Lahore would submit its report on its probe done so far against the Sharif family and Ishaq Dar to the Headquarters which would be subsequently submitted to monitoring judge of the Supreme Court today (Thursday).

Furthermore, they said investigators are busy preparing references against the members of the former ruling family and would be filed in the accountability court within a given time mentioned in the judgment of the SC dated July 28. The deadline of the apex court for NAB to file references against the Sharif family would expire on September 7.