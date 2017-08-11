Re-opening of private schools on Aug 15 opposed

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Utility Stores Corporation and industrialist, Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand, has expressed concern over reopening of private schools from August 15 and said the start of academic activities in hot and humid weather would put lives of students in risk and create trouble for parents.

In his statement here on Thursday, he said every year schools reopen on September 6 while this year despite severe hot condition and humidity, private schools are going to reopen on August 15 which has panicked students and their parents.

Some schools, he said, had even restarted academic sessions from July 31. However, he added, after great resentment and pressure from parents these schools were closed down by the administration.

He said climate change and global warming have affected the whole world and people were bringing change in their routine matters, adding work on this regard also needed to be done here.

The industrialist said students cannot bear the severe heat and sometime fall unconscious that would be a matter of grave concern for their parents.

He appealed to government authorities to make sure that schools are reopened on September 6 after summer vacations to ensure safety to the health and lives of students.