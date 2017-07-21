Nadra directed to review its decision

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday set aside the cancellation of computerised national identity card (CNIC) of a Pakhtoon man and Form-B of his two minor daughters by the Nadra.

Hearing the petition of the aggrieved family, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi directed the Nadra to review its decision within seven days and render tangible reasons if it did not want to restore the national identity documents of the petitioner and his daughters.

Wali Muhammad Khan, a resident of Qila Muhammadi, had contended through counsel Ch Shoaib Saleem that the Nadra cancelled his CNIC and Form-B of his daughters Somia and Afia. The counsel argued that family of the petitioner had been living in Pakistan before 1947 and many of his elders were pensioners.

He said the petitioner’s family had been regularly paying all taxes to the government as lawful citizens of Pakistan. He said the Nadra, a few months ago, cancelled national identity’s documents of petitioner and his two daughters declaring them non-resident. He said the authority never issued any show cause notice to the petitioner before taking the impugned action. The lawyer argued that the Nadra had no power to cancel citizenship of any citizen.

A government law officer told the court that the documents of the petitioner’s family were cancelled in light of an intelligence department’s report. However, the judge set aside the Nadra’s decision with direction to it to review the same within seven days.

Woman allowed to go with husband: Judicial Magistrate of Cantt Courts Zaib Shahzad Cheema Thursday allowed a woman to go with her husband after she stated that she had solemnised marriage with her own consent.

Couple Mahim and Nabeel appeared before the court where the girl recorded her statement.The girl stated that she had married Nabeel with her consent but her parents had registered a kidnapping case against her husband. She implored the court to allow her to go with her husband. Meanwhile, families of the couple gathered outside courtroom and started a brawl. However, North Cantt police reached the spot and controlled the situation.