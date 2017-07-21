Land Directorate ordered to demarcate Shadarah properly

Islamabad: Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Land Directorate to carry out proper demarcation of Shadarah area and other land falling in Zone-III of the federal capital.

During a visit to Shadra area, the CDA chairman pointed out that constructions in Zone –III of Islamabad are not only illegal but sheer violation of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding prohibiting all kinds of construction in the said Zone.

On this occasion, feputy mayors of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi, Azam Khan, chairmen union councils, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan (Advocate), Raja Waheed, Rana Ishfaq and Chaudhry Mushtaq, senior officers of MCI and CDA were also present.

He directed Environment Directorate to establish permanent pickets at Shadarah so that cutting of the trees in the area could be averted. He said that no illegal construction in the area would be allowed.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also met with local representatives and residents of the area and listen their problems. He said that in order to eradicate illegal construction activity would be devised which will not affect the ancient and local population. He emphasized that illegal constructions and cutting of trees in Zone-III would be eliminated. Sheikh Anser Aziz also visited Shadarah Water Supply and directed the concerned formations to control water pollution in the area.