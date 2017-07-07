6kg hashish seized in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police seized six kilograms of hashish and arrested two alleged drug-traffickers during checking on Sardaryab checkpost on Thursday, official sources said.

They said acting on a tip-off about the presence of hashish in a vehicle, the police had barricaded road on Sardaryab checkpost. And on thorough search, the police recovered six kg of hashish from the hidden cavities of the car (JD-806). The police arrested the alleged drug-traffickers identified as Jan Muhammad and Hayat. The accused were shifted to the police station concerned where a case against them was registered. Further investigation was launched.