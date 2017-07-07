BNP leader among four killed in Quetta firing incidents

QUETTA: Four people were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Quetta on Thursday. Two people, including a leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP), were killed and another was injured in firing by unknown armed men at the Arbab Karam Khan Road.

According to police sources, the BNP leader Malik Naveed Dehwar along with his security guard Zaheer Khan was travelling in a vehicle when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them, leaving them dead on the spot, while another person, Abdul Samad suffered injuries.

In a separate incident, unknown armed men shot dead two persons at the Airport Road. The victims were near the Airport Road when armed assailants opened fire at them, leaving them dead on the spot. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Quetta Civil Hospital. Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace the assailants.