Protective steps for monsoon in Gujranwala reviewed

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan has directed the authorities concerned to take necessary arrangements to meet emergency situation during the upcoming monsoon.

He was addressing a meeting held to review the monsoon arrangements during the upcoming monsoon season. The DC directed to complete repair work at embankments of rivers and nullahs. He ordered continuous monitoring to avoid any untoward situation during monsoon.

He said that the coordination between the institutions concerned was vital to meet the challenges, adding that timely provision of machinery and equipment should be ensured in case of any emergency.

The DC said that protective arrangements should be completed across the district and immediate evacuation of population should be ensured in case of emergency situation in the district. He said that there should be proper arrangements for food, medicines and fodder for livestock in the concerned areas.