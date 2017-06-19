Facts and perceptions

Random thoughts

At the moment, the political statements of the various parties have taken over the scene, with each of them trying to score points over the others. It often adds up to little more than mudslinging and one fails to see why our politicians cannot learn from their Western counterparts about to behave in a civil manner.

Their job should be to criticise policies, not attack individuals. Their aim should be to ensure the betterment of society rather than seek personal gains. The Panama leaks case has especially polluted the national political atmosphere. Most politicians forget their own backgrounds, which are far from spotless. “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone”. The Panama case is only the tip of the iceberg. Those who are vying to become the PM – and are under the impression that this will be the ideal situation – are in for an unpleasant surprise. Enough about politics.

In order to amicably settle the differences between two momins, follow the guidance given in Surah Al-Hujurat (49): “If a wicked person comes to you with any news, ascertain the truth lest you harm people unwittingly” (49:6). Another verse of the surah states: “The believers are but a single brotherhood. So make peace and reconciliation between your two contending brothers. Fear Allah that you may receive mercy” (49:10). Verse 9 states: “If two parties among the believers fall into a quarrel, make you peace between them. For Allah loves those who are fair and just”. Another verse states: “Let not some men among you laugh at others. It may be that the latter are better than the former” (49:11).“O you who believe! Don’t insult each other. Don’t call each other by offensive nicknames.” (49:11)

“Avoid suspicion as much as possible, for suspicion in some cases is a sin.” (49:12) “And spy not on each other, nor speak ill of each other behind their backs. Would any of you like to eat the flesh of his dead brother?” (49:12) “The most honoured of you in the sight of Allah is he who is the most righteous of you.” (49:13)

Nowadays, Qatar is being bullied by its big neighbours. Yet these neighbours have never united against Israel and its aggression against unarmed Palestinians. Unfortunately, Islamic history is full of infighting.

Let’s explore some facts about Qatar. It has the highest per capita income in the world – $146,000 per year. It is second country in the world with the largest number of millionaires: approximately 30,000. Qatar is the first Arab country and fourth country in the world with a quality education system. It is the first Arab country and the sixth country in the world which prioritises the quality of health. Qatar is the first Arab country and 20th country in the world that is engaged in the fight against corruption. It is the second country in the world that remains secure and there is a limited risk of terrorism in Qatar.

Qatar is the first Arab country that ranks in the 12th position in the Global Competitiveness Report. The country has been ranked among the best countries in terms of employment indicators. Qatar’s bank assets amount to QR 1.1 trillion. It is the largest Arab bank with assets of about QR 520 billion, $300 billion in sovereign funds involving 39 countries and significant shares in Europe’s largest banks – Barclays and Credit Suisse.

The country annually spends $6 billion on scientific research. Qatar Airways is the fastest growing airline. Qatar Telecom operates in 17 countries with 107 million subscribers and own 28 percent of the towers in London. It is the only country in the world where water and electricity are free and there are no taxes. The Hamad Airport is finest in the world. Qatar is the world’s first state in the spread of optic fibre. It is the world’s first country in infrastructure indicators. Qatar is the safest country against disaster risks.

It has the largest LPG production in the world and the second largest gas transport fleet. Qatar owns 15 billion barrels of oil – which is sufficient for 40 years. It owns 900 trillion cubic feet of gas – enough to last for 143 years. It stands fourth among countries that are engaged in petrochemical production. One hopes that sanity prevails and the crisis between Qatar and other Arab countries is quickly resolved. Doha is a lovely place and the people are friendly and hospitable. I have been there.

Email: [email protected]