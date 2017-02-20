PESHAWAR: A large number of people, including men, women and youth participated and enjoyed the first-ever zip-lining as the two-day adventurous sporting galaconcluded hereat the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Sunday.

The event attracted people from all walks of life, including Turkish families which also participated in the event. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Adventure Club had jointlyorganised the event.

It was the first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was aimed at providing youth the opportunities of exciting activities at the local level and promoting adventurous sporting and tourism in the province.

Besides local people, the members of Turkish families also took part in the zip-lining and enjoyed the event. They hailed the TCKP and the Adventure Club for arranging the event. Over 130 participants, both male and female, took part in the event. The participants went 40 feet high and came 10 feet down after covering 100 metres distance while doing zip-lining. They said the event was really thrilling and delightful.

The second and third events of zip-lining will be held on February 25-26 and March 4-5 at the Hayatabad Sports Complex. Youth, both male and female, can call cell phone 0333-9307384 for entries.

The zip-lining is also called zip wire, aerial runway, aerial ropeslide, death slide, flying fox and foefie slide. It consists of a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel and mounted on a slope

Originally created out of necessity, zip-lining was invented as a method of fast transportation across canyons, rivers and other impassable areas. The slope area between the two mountains is the best place for creating a zip-line, where cables and pulleys are threaded between two points at a slight angle; gravity then provides the momentum to pull the rider from one point to the next.

0



0







Two-day zip-line sport gala ends in Peshawar was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187595-Two-day-zip-line-sport-gala-ends-in-Peshawar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two-day zip-line sport gala ends in Peshawar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187595-Two-day-zip-line-sport-gala-ends-in-Peshawar.