CHARSADDA: The local leadersand activists of the JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) staged a protest rally Sunday against the closure of JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) seminary in Tangi tehsil and arrest of activists.

Led by the JUI-F leaders including former Member National (MNA) Gohar Shah, Maulana Mufti Gohar Shah, Maulana Muhammad Sadiq and tehsil naib Nazim Dr Altaf, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against the arrest of the activists and closure of Madrassa Taleemul Quran.

They walked through various areas and gathered at Tangi-Charsadda road and blocked it to traffic for some time. Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that the district administration and the police inconnivance with a particular political party closed Madrassa Taleemul Quran and later arrested the party activists who protested the closure.

"District administration and the police should stop arresting the JUI-F activists," ex-MNA Maulana Gohar Shah said, adding that arresting the party workers with the connivance with a particular party was regrettable.

He said the seminary was following the constitution and never involved in anti-state activities. MaulanaGohar Shah asked the district administration to release the party workers and open the seminary or else they would launch protest campaign across the province.

