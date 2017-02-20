-
Imperious Hirscher wins world slalomFebruary 20, 2017Print : Sports
ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Marcel Hirscher was at his imperious best as he sped to victory in the slalom at the World Ski Championships on Sunday to add to his triumph in the giant slalom and silver in the combined.
The 27-year-old Austrian, who also won the world slalom title on home snow in Schladming in 2013, led after the first run and went on to clock a combined total of 1min 34.75sec.
That was a massive 0.68sec ahead of teammate Manuel Feller, whose silver was a career-first podium finish.
Germany’s Felix Neureuther, victor in 10 World Cup slaloms and previously a silver and bronze medal winner at the last two worlds, claimed bronze, at 0.93sec.
Hirscher’s victory was his sixth world gold, two coming in team events, and confirmed his status as men’s skiing’s top performer, although he only has one Olympic medal to his name - slalom silver in the Sochi Games.