CIA city chief says people should also be aware of security and parking procedures

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi chief has said citizens must know about the workings of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

During a meeting with CPLC representatives at the liaison committee’s office on Saturday, DIG Jameel Ahmed said people should know whom to report to if their car or motorcycle was stolen.

The CIA city chief and CPLC Assistant Chief Shabbar Malik discussed awareness, performance and steps needed to be taken to curb snatching and theft of vehicles and ensure safety of people’s properties.

DIG Ahmed was told that a CPLC helpline number 1102 was accessible round the clock and any citizen could call it to report their missing vehicle as well as confirm the status of a vehicle before making a purchase.

In response to a query, the CIA chief said: “Owners of shopping malls, cinemas, media houses, offices and factories in the industrial areas should arrange a proper parking space and ensure adequate security to avoid thefts.”

He added that the number of snatchings had considerably reduced compared to the previous years. “When the issues of traffic congestions and potholes on roads are dealt with properly, the figures will surely drop further.”

DIG Ahmed said it was important to register complaints because if a recovered vehicle was on an open letter, it was difficult to find its real owner and unclaimed properties were then handed over to the Central Vehicle Pool, commonly known as Nazarath.

He also emphasised that all the citizens should know everything about proper security and parking procedures to ensure safety of their properties, saying they should be aware of secure and charged parking facilities. “If every individual takes responsibility of his property, thefts can be reduced.”

CPLC’s Malik said the concept of open letter should not be practiced any more, adding that citizens should get their vehicles registered in their name after purchasing them so they could be easily contacted.

He also explained to the CIA chief how the ACLC and the CPLC had a common link and how they were bridging the gap to ensure smooth services for citizens.

Replying to a question, Malik said: “The CPLC is working with law enforcement agencies to develop software to facilitate citizens and it will soon be linked on the CPLC website so anyone can check the status of their vehicles.”

‘Citizens must know about workings of ACLC and CPLC’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187477-Citizens-must-know-about-workings-of-ACLC-and-CPLC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Citizens must know about workings of ACLC and CPLC’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187477-Citizens-must-know-about-workings-of-ACLC-and-CPLC.