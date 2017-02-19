Islamabad: Allergy patients have been advised to take precautionary measures in the form of allergy shots before allergy season starts as these decrease sensitivity to allergens and lead to lasting relief in allergy symptoms.

Talking to APP, Dr Shareef Astori said allergy shots work like a vaccine.

"Your body responds to injected amounts of a particular allergen, given in gradually increasing doses, by developing immunity or tolerance to the allergen," he added.

He said, "allergy shots help your body get used to allergens, the things that trigger an allergic reaction. They aren't a cure, but in time, your symptoms will get better and you may not have symptoms as often.”

One can come into contact with allergens in many ways, through the skin, eyes, nose, mouth, or stomach. This can cause your sinuses to clog up, inflame your skin, make it harder to breathe, or cause stomach problems,” he added.

He advised to use allergy mask as it provides allergy protection inside, outside, and a variety of different environments.

Pollen is a very fine powder produced by trees, flowers, grasses, and weeds in order to fertilise other plants of the same species. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in pollen.

He said allergy patients should take vaccination to produce immunity in their body before allergy attack.

People with low immunity like patients, children and aged should avoid going into parks and laws, he added.

