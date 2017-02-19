LAHORE

Punjab University students from various departments showed outstanding performance by grabbing prominent positions in the co-curricular activities held by various institutions.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, PU students, including Muhammad Atif Shafique, Muhammad Gulfam and Asad Raza Mohal, clinched the first position in a quiz competition regarding CA Pakistan Olympiad 2017 organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Almost 46 teams from various varsities and colleges had participated in the event.

In Lahore School Debate 2017 competition at Lahore School of Economics, the students, including Rashid Tashfeen, Naima Ali and Ghulam Mohiuddin, grabbed runner-up trophy in Urdu parliamentary debate while Naima Ali got Best Urdu Speaker Award. In All Pakistan DramaFest Competition organised by FAST National University of Computer and Sciences, Lahore, the students, including Subaina Javed, Shahzeb Ahmad, Sara Tariq, Zarbaha Khan, Wajahat Aurangzeb, Sumbal Zafar, Muhammad Arsalan, Zain-ul-Abdin, Khula Bint-e-Jamal, Zainab Kiyani, Komal Idrees, Hashim Umer, Marukh Agha, Sibte Hassan, Azmat Majeed and Anam Naseer participated in theater competition and clinched Best Climax Award.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir congratulated the students on their achievements.

0



0







PU students shine in contests was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187301-PU-students-shine-in-contests/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU students shine in contests" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187301-PU-students-shine-in-contests.