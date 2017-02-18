UN, US, China, Russia, others condemn shrine attack

ISLAMABAD: The world leaders have strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif in Pakistan.

In a statement, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations supports the government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We call for the perpetrators of this attack to be brought to justice swiftly,” he said. “The United Nations supports the Government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism in full respect of international and human rights norms,” he said.

The United States also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Sehwan Sharif.US State Department Spokesman Mark Toner in a statement said, “We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and wish a full recovery for all of those injured. We also offer our support to the Government of Pakistan as it works to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” the spokesman said.

He said the attack was the latest in a series of violent acts this past week in Lahore, Balochistan, Peshawar and Mohmand Agency. “We stand with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and remain committed to the security of the South Asia region,” he added.

Chinese President XI Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang expressed shock over the deadly terrorist attack and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.In their separate messages, they said they firmly stand by Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism.They said they were shocked to learn about the heavy casualties in Sehwan terrorist attack.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, President Xi Jinping said, “The Chinese people would like to express our deep sympathy to the Pakistani people for the tragic losses. On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and in my own name, I extend deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families. China opposes terrorism in all its manifestations and strongly condemns this deadly terrorist attack in Sehwan. We will stand ready to firmly support Pakistan in its effort to fight terrorism, maintain national stability and safeguard its people.”

Premier Li Keqiang in his message addressed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said, “I was shocked to learn that the severe terrorist attack in Sehwan has caused heavy casualties. The Chinese side strongly condemns this attack. On behalf of the Chinese government, I extend deep condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families.”Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine.

“Nothing can justify this barbaric crime. We hope that those behind it will bear the punishment they deserve,” a statement by Putin said.

“I would like to reaffirm our readiness to further step up counter-terrorist cooperation with partners in Pakistan in the bilateral setting and also as part of broader international efforts,” he said.

Putin passed on words of sympathy to the victims’ families and friends and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his message said terrorism is a common threat and it must be fought.

Ghani said the shrine attack in Pakistan was against Islam and humanity. He said he believes that honesty and will to fight against terrorism will prevent terrorists from carrying out their subversive activities in any country.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the people of Pakistan.“Afghanistan condemns the attack in Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and offers sympathies to families of victims and people of Pakistan. Must fight terror,” he wrote on his twitter account.

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev offered condolences to President Mamnoon Hussain over the terrorist attack. “It is with deep sorrow that I learned about the deadly attack on the shrine in Sehwan town resulting in numerous deaths of Pakistani people,” he said.

