Arts Council hosts joint programme for Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz

The Arts Council, Karachi hosted on Wednesday an evening dedicated jointly to Pakistani legends Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council, said they had decided to have a joint commemoration because February 13 was Faiz’s birthday and February 15 was Ghalib’s death anniversary.

To begin with, Dr Nomanul Haq, a professor at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Karachi, spoke about the legendary poetry of Mirza Ghalib.

Reciting Ghalib’s verse in a very profound manner, he said that Ghalib’s philosophy was one of pragmatism as he had very insightful and bold comments on life and on human situations. Haq said he was reciting the visual dimensions of Ghalib’s verse. His recitation continued for over half-an-hour and was well received by the audience.

This was followed by Zia Mohyeddin’s recitation in his powerful, inimitable style, one that virtually carries the listener to the locale of the poem that is being recited.

He first recited Ghalib’s verse, all dealing with life and its complexities, of human relations, and human situations. His style of recitation was unexcelled and it really brought home to the audiences so many profound truths. He recited these for over half-an-hour as well.

Next, after a five-minute interval, he recited Faiz’s verse, again at the most elevated philosophical plane. His style was simply impeccable with the same commanding, well modulated voice that makes recitation all the more profound.

In the broader context, the subject matter of Faiz’s poems was akin to Ghalib’s but it was more focused on the attainment of social justice and against exploitation, a hallmark of the capitalist set up. It was highly inspirational and had the audience enraptured.

One of the verses was ‘Ashgabat Ki Sham’ describing the dying day in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, with the dying embers of the sun mingling with the blue horizon. It was as if one were transported to the very city, such was the power of the fairy tale description.

