KARACHI: Japan-based Olympian judoka Shah Hussain on Tuesday lifted gold in the open weight category as the National Men and Women Judo Championship commenced at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Shah of Army defeated Yousuf of WAPDA in the final, while Salman from Police and Hamid from Navy got bronze medals. Shah will now play in the minus 100kg slots on February 18.

In -50 kilogramme competitions, Iftikhar Ahmed from Pak Army got gold, Liaqat from WAPDA got silver while Hogan from HEC and Akbar from KP claimed bronze medals.

Meanwhile in the women events open weight, Fouzia Yasir from WAPDA claimed gold, Fazilat from Navy secured silver, while Amna from Army and Arifa from HEC got bronze medals.

On Wednesday (today), the men’s competitions will be held in -55kg and -60kg while the competition of women will be held in -44kg and -48 kg from 10am to 5pm.

Earlier, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera inaugurated the event.

