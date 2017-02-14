Edhi played important role in creating epilepsy awareness, seminar told

KARACHI: Epilepsy is a completely curable disease but in Pakistan, parents don’t let anybody know that their son or daughter is suffering from this particular neurological disorder, fearing in case of girls it would deter them from having employment or getting married.

Maulana Abdus Sattar Edhi not only served the humanity by building institutions but he also played an important role in creating awareness about epilepsy as he himself was an epileptic but apprised thousands of patients that they could also live a normal life like him by getting medical treatment of their neurological disorder.

These views were expressed by eminent neurologists and experts including Prof. Hassan Aziz, Prof. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Muhammad Tariq and Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Dr. Seemin Jamali while addressing a seminar on epilepsy at the JPMC on Monday.

The seminar was organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society in collaboration with the National Epilepsy Center at the Najmuddin Auditorium of JPMC in connection with the World Epilepsy Day.

Prof. Hasan Aziz in his address informed that epilepsy is one of the known diseases in mankind since centuries and some 2,500 years BC, this disease was known to Greek philosophers, but added that Muslim scientist and physician Ibne Sina described this disease as epilepsy and informed about its signs and symptoms.

“During an epileptic seizure, affected person suddenly falls on the ground, starts having fits, his or her muscles are stiffened and after a few minutes, he or she becomes normal," he said adding that often people consider as if something superstitious had overpowered the affected person. He said epileptic patients also face psychological issues in addition to their physical condition as most of the people consider them as mentally retarded and useless personalities but added that such patients could be treated and made useful persons of society.

Another renowned neurologist Prof. Shaukat Ali informed that late Maulana Abdus Sattar Edhi used to come to the National Epilepsy Center occasionally and let people know that despite being an epileptic himself, he was able to perform all his responsibilities by taking medicine and getting treatment of his disease. “Like hypertension and diabetes, epilepsy is a disease and it is treatable and can be cured. This day reminds us that there are thousands of patients with this neurological disorder who can be cured," Prof. Shaukat Ali maintained.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq also paid rich tributes to the late Edhi for his efforts in creating awareness about epilepsy, saying he played an important role in apprising people that instead of a superstitious thing, epilepsy is a neurological disease and it can be treated and people can marry after getting medical treatment.

Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemi Jamali lauded the services of the National Epilepsy Center and its founder Prof. Dr. Hassan Aziz, saying it was one of the best centers in the world for the treatment of epilepsy where thousands of patients were being treated for the neurological disorder.

She maintained that like many other diseases, epilepsy was a disease whose cost effective treatment was available in Pakistan and urged people with epilepsy or having loved ones with this condition to bring them to the National Epilepsy Center at JPMC so that they could be provided proper medical treatment and made useful citizens of the society.

MKRMF Chairman Wasif Nagi said they were organising awareness activities to let the people know that epilepsy could be cured and treated and instead of going to faith-healers and magicians, they should come to qualified and trained neurologists.

“Our society would continue to hold such seminars and awareness activities so that people could be apprised of medical conditions and their treatment available in Pakistan," he added.

0



0







Edhi played important role in creating epilepsy awareness, seminar told was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186222-Edhi-played-important-role-in-creating-epilepsy-awareness-seminar-told/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Edhi played important role in creating epilepsy awareness, seminar told" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186222-Edhi-played-important-role-in-creating-epilepsy-awareness-seminar-told.