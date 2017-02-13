Move to get hold of Altaf through Interpol unlikely to succeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s impending move to seek custody of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain from Britain through Interpol is unlikely to succeed for different reasons.

One principal premise is that the United Kingdom has not been inclined to hand over such high profile political figures to Pakistan even if they had been found involved in grave crimes. Islamabad has frequently vented its angst over Britain’s lack of cooperation in dealing with Altaf Hussain.

The dropping of the money laundering charge against him by British authorities that bewildered many because a hefty amount of cash was recovered from his properties had triggered deep consternation to Pakistan but it proved to be inconsequential as London paid no heed to this dismay. The interior ministry is said to have formally asked the British authorities through a letter to reconsider their decision in the light of the evidences and information provided by Pakistani authorities.

Similarly, Pakistan’s frustration over absence of any meaningful progress to solve the murder of senior MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq in London also went unheeded. British authorities neither sought the custody of two main suspects, arrested by Pakistan in connection with this heinous crime nor did they extend any cooperation to Islamabad in this regard. Because of this disappointment, the murder case was registered in Islamabad against the two accused, which is being heard by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

By and large, British authorities have not trusted the information and proofs furnished by Pakistan. However, Islamabad has been complaining that the evidence it possesses has not been given a serious thought by British agencies for unexplained reasons.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has occasionally articulated his irritation over the British policy in dealing with those dual nationality holding politicians, who continue to incite violence and hate in Pakistan.

For umpteen times, Pakistan has registered its complaints with the UK against Altaf Hussain but to no avail. The MQM founder has sponsored innumerable shutter downs, strikes and violence in Karachi since early 1992 when he took refuge in Britain, but the British authorities have not helped to stop him from this disastrous path for Pakistan.

It is no secret that bloodshed used to be caused in Karachi on Altaf Hussain’s orders that he had been issuing from the British soil. Hundreds of people had been killed apart from the losses of billions of rupees inflicted to the economy and businesses by the strikes called by him in Karachi. The British authorities did not move to check him or send him back to Pakistan to face arraignment in courts.

It was only because of the aggressive campaign of the Rangers that incapacitated Altaf Hussain in shutting down Karachi on the spur of the moment over even frivolous excuses. The British authorities have not made any contribution to rein in MQM founder when his actions did not need any proof.

The present red warrants that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) wants the Interpol to issue for Altaf Hussain relate to the violence that ensued in Karachi after the MQM founder’s incendiary anti-Pakistan speech on August 22 last. The FIA is acting on an order issued by an ATC of Karachi, which has directed authorities to produce him before it.

Obviously, the sending of request to the Interpol by the FIA regarding the red warrants will put pressure on Altaf Hussain, who is already in a deep soup due to his own handiworks. The pressure will further mount on him if the Interpol actually issued the warrants. Then, the ball will be in Britain’s court. On its part, Islamabad will keep urging London to oblige with little or no hope of any assistance from it.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, Altaf Hussain has burnt its boats because he has no plan to return to physically lead his party. After his marginalization in the wake of his Aug 22 outburst, the MQM stands seriously split into different factions with some groups that have been carved out of it also struggling to grab their share from its fragmentation.

However, with the weakening of Altaf Hussain’s iron grip over Karachi and Hyderabad, his relevance at home and abroad has drastically waned. His falling health has also debilitated him to a great extent. The faction he heads has no organizational structure in Pakistan and whatever it had put up was quickly dismantled by authorities in Karachi some time back.

