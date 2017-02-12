First photographic exhibition of Psquare held

Islamabad

Within a year Psquare a photographic group that was formed with a bunch of professional and amateur photographers has now become a strong bond between different countries. Showcasing their work - a great exposure on social media, more and more photographers are joining in the group with a lot of interest. The Psquare provided an excellent opportunity here on Friday evening to interact with all the fellow photographers by holding its first photographic exhibition at Islamabad Club.

Photographers got a chance to showcase their images under the theme ‘Striking and striving Pakistan’ in which they were allowed to contribute four of their best images. The idea was to showcase Pakistan in a positive manner, focusing on the beauty of Pakistan, as well as highlighting the areas that Pakistan is progressing in. The Psquare exhibition was sponsored by telecom giant, PTCL; and SCO (a telecom company operating in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir). The event was well attended by members and civil society alike.

The group Psquare was formed eleven months ago and is a brainchild of co-founders, Dr. Zeenat Jabbar and Pharanaz Naveed Ashraf. Psquare has a growing membership with 5.5k members from across the world. The group has two additional members, Ahsan Chaudhry and Farah Kazmi. It is a healthy mix of amateurs and professionals, and provides a platform where all members are encouraged to post their taken photographs alike. The group provides a friendly atmosphere to all its members defined by a set of rules. The displayed work was highly appreciated by all the members and guests who attended the exhibition. A total of 150 photographs contributed by 46 members, from different countries were displayed.

The founders of the group worked really hard to execute the exhibition with a great success and provided the professional as well as the beginners of photography a chance to interact with each other and discuss the technicalities of photography in depth. Vikas Kapoor a professional photographer participated from India through his pictures, and many others who participated from different countries, watched the event online.

Abeer while talking to ‘The News’ said that she is from Bhawalpur and she wanted the people to know the beauty of Bhawalpur by highlighting Noor Mahal. Under Striving Pakistan, she captured the interest of children acquiring education under open sky.

Shazia Waheed, who was a visitor at the exhibition while taking to this scribe said that the beauty of this exhibition was that there was no age boundaries and no geographical boundaries, anyone who have an eye for a moment can capture it and share it with others. This way we can see the beauty of different countries by sitting here in Islamabad. Be it urban or rural, birds or water, butterflies or flowers all find a space in Psquare. The best part of this exhibition was that it was broadcast live on social media and the participating photographers who were abroad could witness the live event online even if they were not present there physically.

