Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD: Minor maid Tayyaba’s father has withdrawn the case against former additional sessions judge Raja Khurrum Ali and his wife Maheen.

Justice Raja Asif Mahmood conducted the hearing into the case which was attended by Tayyaba’s father Azam who informed the court about the ailment of his wife. During the hearing, Azam told the court that he has forgiven former additional sessions judge and his wife for torturing his minor daughter Tayyaba.

He said cthe ase against them is baseless and that he would not have any objection if the accused get bail. The judge asked the victim’s father to remain calm as he had given the same statement before but retracted it in the Supreme Court (SC) over which Azam said that he was under pressure at that time, adding he forgives the culprits now.

Subsequently, the court has sought formal written statement of Tayyaba’s father and confirmed interim bails of the accused. The Chief justice (CJ) took suo moto notice of the Tayyaba torture case, and after a few hearings it was transferred to the sessions court.

An inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad Police has found additional sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband for criminal negligence.

The report will be presented as evidence in the SC. The case of the alleged torture of the maid caught the media's attention after she was recovered from the residence of Raja Khurram Ali Khan in January.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

Later, an inquiry report by the police held the judge’s wife Maheen responsible for torture of the child maid Tayyaba. A medical report for 10-year-old Tayyaba states that there were 20 torture marks on her body. Tayyaba, on the orders of the SC, is staying at an orphanage till the completion of this case.

0



0







Maid’s father forgives judge, wife was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185568-Maids-father-forgives-judge-wife/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Maid’s father forgives judge, wife" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185568-Maids-father-forgives-judge-wife.