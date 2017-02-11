DUBAI: Azhar Ali said on Friday he was desperate to resurrect his fortunes with the bat ahead of the 2019 World Cup after giving up the Pakistan one-day captaincy to be replaced by Sarfraz Ahmed.

The 31-year-old was already facing calls for his head following Pakistan’s dismal 4-1 series loss in Australia last month but on Thursday he offered his resignation from the high-pressure job to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan.

“I want to focus more on batting,” Ali told AFP. “That’s why I also left the Test vice-captaincy as this is the right time to further improve my batting.”

Ali managed just 37 runs in the three one-day internationals he played in Australia while he missed two matches through injury.

“I am honoured to have led Pakistan. I tried my best but results did not come,” added Azhar, who was surprisingly appointed after Misbah-ul-Haq quit ODIs following Pakistan’s quarter-final exit at the 2015 World Cup.

He was not even part of the one-day team for 15 months before being made captain. His tenure was also marred by being blanked 3-0 for the first time by neighbours Bangladesh. Overall, he skippered Pakistan in 31 matches, losing 18 and winning 12 with one no result.

0



0







Azhar wants batting boost after giving up captaincy was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185514-Azhar-wants-batting-boost-after-giving-up-captaincy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Azhar wants batting boost after giving up captaincy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185514-Azhar-wants-batting-boost-after-giving-up-captaincy.