ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) is fully committed to reviving the confidence of foreign businessmen to ultimately boost foreign investment in the country.

Due to the prudent economic policies of the government, Pakistan would soon be transformed to an investment hub of regional and global trade, a senior official of the Board of Investment said, while talking to APP on Friday.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play a catalytic role to enhance foreign investment, besides attracting investment not only from China, but from other parts of the world, as well, he added.

CPEC would be a strategic game-changer in the region and would go a long way in making Pakistan a richer and stronger country, the BoI official said. The Board of Investment has established Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cell to facilitate stakeholders on the matters relating to CPEC.

The cell has been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and will be equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, he added. Coca-Cola, he said, is presently contemplating a further $200 million of greenfield investment and expand Coca-Cola’s production and distribution capacity in Faisalabad and Islamabad regions.

The official also said the company had already invested $500 million during this year on the upgradation of the existing plants in the country. Coca-Cola intends to establish their units at Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Pakistan, he said, adding that Pakistan has one of the most liberal foreign investment regimes in South Asia.

