Rawalpindi

Rising street crimes have forced the residents of Satellite Town to erect steel gates at the entrance of their mohallahs without having any knowledge about the fact that this kind of measure needs permission from the local administration as one cannot prevent vehicular movement in any area on one’s own wish.

“We don’t have any other choice except to stop movement of motor bikes by erecting steel gates in our mohallah to prevent street crimes. At least four to six incidents of street crimes have already happened in this locality and there is no relief in sight in this respect,” said Munir Mughal, a resident of New Katarian.

He said the gate erected by them would remain closed even during the daytime and no motor vehicle or motor bike would be allowed to go through their street, adding “The last time the street criminals snatched mobile phone and purse of a youngster during daytime in front of his house.”

Asghar Shah, a resident of F-Block, said they have erected two large-size steel gates to ensure security of the Imambargah located in New Katarian and these gates are only locked during ‘Majalis’ and nighttime to thwart any untoward incident.

Zahoor Ahmad, another resident of F-Block, said two steel gates have been erected in F-Block—one on the road leading towards the Chinar Park and other near Milia Islamia High School and the security guards have also been deputed to avoid street crimes.

0



0







Residents erect gates to check street crimes in Satellite Town was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185236-Residents-erect-gates-to-check-street-crimes-in-Satellite-Town/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Residents erect gates to check street crimes in Satellite Town" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185236-Residents-erect-gates-to-check-street-crimes-in-Satellite-Town.