National Green Day observed at PMAS-AAURFebruary 10, 2017Print : Islamabad
Rawalpindi
National Green Day observed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah — Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday, under the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.
PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad kicked off the tree plantation campaign by planting an olive plant at campus. While addressing, he appreciated the tree plantation drive and said that there is dire need to raise environmental awareness among the society.
He stressed the need for every individual to take action to protect the natural assets and resources of our beautiful country. “Promoting plantation, greenery and the natural environment is essential for a vibrant and healthy society,” he added. He also lauded the efforts of estate care officials for making the university campuses beautiful and environment-friendly.