Islamabad: Like other parts of the world, a penumbral lunar eclipse will take place in Pakistan tomorrow (Saturday).

According to director Abdul Rashid of the Climate Data Processing Centre at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the penumbral eclipse of moon will be visible in Asia, Americas, Europe and Africa. It will also be seen in Pakistan.

“In penumbral lunar eclipse, only the more diffused outer shadow of earth falls on the moon’s face. At best, at mid-eclipse, very observant people will notice dark shading on the moon’s face,” he said.

The official said the penumbral lunar eclipse would begin in Pakistan at 03:34 a.m. and would end at 07:53 a.m. with the greatest eclipse happening at 05:44 PST. He said it was a very deep penumbral eclipse with a penumbra magnitude of 0.9884 and umbra magnitude of -0.0354.

