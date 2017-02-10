Islamabad

Keeping in view the shortage of trained nurses and paramedic staff in hospitals, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has decided to introduce a modern training course for nurses.

In this connection, a meeting was held on Thursday at the NAVTTC headquarters which was attended by NAVTTC executive director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema and relevant officers, and PIMS-SZABMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram and his team.

Zulfiqar Cheema told participants that the NAVTTC would soon introduce a training course for nurses on a par with the international standards to cater to the shortage of training staff in hospitals.

The two sides decided to sign a memorandum of understanding under which young boys and girls, after completing the nursing course under the NAVTTC, would be given the on-job training at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to enable them to secure jobs both at home and abroad.

PIMS-SZABMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram appreciated the initiative and offered full cooperation to the NAVTTC in this regard. The principal of the PIMS Nursing School and College and relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

