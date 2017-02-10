Islamabad

Cloud Clinik, Pakistan’s first cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management Software, which is aimed at making healthcare facilities paper-free, thereby providing an unmatched user experience for doctors and administrators was launched here on Thursday.

An initiative of Zong, this flagship product in the health sector will streamline all practice workflows starting with patient registration to system generated prescriptions and real time reporting with an all-in-one solution that is adaptable and affordable.

The product will provide electronic medical record solutions for small and big medical facilities while doctors will be able to manage their hospitals and clinics in a paper-free manner with no upfront investment.

Some of the features of Cloud Clinik include patient registration, appointment management (available as a standalone feature too), automatic email/SMS alerts to patients, vitals history, e-prescriptions, dental charting (for dentists), e-referrals, patient medical/dental history, online and assisted appointments, pharmacy/lab, billing and insurance and reports and analytics.

