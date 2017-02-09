Indian aggression threat to regional stability: corps commanders

FO summons Indian deputy HC; lodges protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces at LoC; briefs diplomats over atrocities of Indian forces

RAWALPINDI: The corps commanders on Wednesday said that the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary were threatening regional stability.

The 199th Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference, which reviewed security environment and challenges, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said.

The forum condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.The forum expressed satisfaction over progress of counterterrorism intelligence based operations. The COAS directed that these operations should be continued till achievement of desired objectives.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation on February 7, 2017 by the Indian occupation forces on the LoC in Khui Ratta Sector.

The unprovoked firing by the Indian forces resulted in the shahadat of one civilian Ashfaq, who was working as a labourer for the construction of a house The Director General South Asia of Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as a violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan urged the international community to take up with India its gross human rights violations perpetrated in Held Kashmir at all levels to ensure misery and suffering of the innocent people were alleviated.

Additional Secretary for UN of Foreign Office while briefing ambassadors of foreign missions called upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.She briefed them on the continuous aggravating human rights situation in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

She highlighted that the Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year on February 5 to express Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

She stressed the Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Indian brutalities in Held Kashmir had increased significantly after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani. She said gross violation of human rights of the people of IHK perpetrated by Indian occupation forces had resulted in 150 civilian deaths and injuries to more than 20,000.

She pointed out that the inhumane use of pellet guns had caused serious injuries to thousands of innocent people, including young girls and children, and blinded hundreds completely or partially. She said India deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and its own promises.

