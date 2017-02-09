MANCHESTER: UK fans are over the moon as the Geo network is going to broadcast all matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) live from Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and the final from Lahore.

The second edition of the PSL kicks off in Dubai on Thursday (today) with the opening encounter between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The match will be broadcast live on Geo Network and Sky Channel 807 along with the opening ceremony. The Geo network will also broadcast a marathon transmission featuring cricket experts from around the world giving their expert opinions and analyses on the matches.

Pakistan Consul General in Manchester Dr Zahoor Ahmed appreciated the efforts put in by PSL Chairman Najam Sethi. “We are delighted that the PCB is doing so much for the revival of cricket in Pakistan and this edition will help in bringing the third edition back to Pakistan,” he hoped.

Former Asian snooker champion Hamza Akbar said he was in the UK when the first PSL edition was held. “Everyone was crazy about it. It’s good to see that the Geo Network is promoting sports and the PSL brand in the UK, which will be great for the kids in the future and Pakistani cricket in general.”

As the PSL fever grips the Pakistanis, the sale of cricket items is rising. “Even though it’s not cricket season as yet, our sales have rocketed,” said Mohammed Naveed, a local cricket merchandiser. “Kids are asking for bats and other cricketing accessories, which is good for cricket in general,” he added.

“The problem is that there is no official merchandiser to sell the team kits. People ask for merchandise and if they buy online, it turns out to be fake. I request the PCB to open an official merchandise to sell these kits in the UK as they are in demand,” Naveed told ‘The News’.

