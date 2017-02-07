Top Chinese security official arrives on three-day visit

Pakistan appreciates China’s position

on its strategy to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The visit of the Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security Cheng Guoping to Islamabad is of great significance as it comes immediately after Pakistan put under house arrest the head of Jamaat-ud- Dawa, Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed is alleged to be the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. After the arrest, the ISPR had claimed that this move came as the result of a “policy decision”.

Pakistan on Monday appreciated China's position on Pakistan's counter-terrorism strategy and the far-reaching successes achieved by Pakistan, while thanking China for its support to Pakistan's national security and territorial integrity,

While several reports spoke of Chinese pressure on Pakistan to arrest Hafiz Saeed, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, denied these reports saying that Beijing supported international cooperation on counter-terrorism with Pakistan, provided it is conducted with Islamabad’s consent.

“China supports the independent strategies made by Pakistan on counter-terrorism and engaging in international cooperation on counter-terrorism. China supports the international community in conducting cooperation on that and we maintain that it must be based on mutual respect,” he said.

Lu Kang last Friday also announced that the Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security would be visiting Islamabad.

Cheng Guoping who arrived for a three-day visit, stated in his meeting with Special Assistant, Syed Tariq Fatemi that China attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan, and supports its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“He also lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its security forces in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, which has also helped maintain regional peace and stability,” Cheng Guoping said according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Cheng Guoping was also appreciative of Pakistan’s consistent support to China on issues of core interest and lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its security forces in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, which has helped maintain regional peace and stability.

Tariq Fatemi assured Guoping of Pakistan's support for China on all core issues, adding that Pakistan stands firm against any attempt by foreign actors to undermine China's sovereignty. "Pakistan will continue to support China's efforts to combat the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism," said Fatemi.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came under discussion at the Foreign Office and both sides reviewed bilateral economic development and other aspects of the bilateral relationship.

A statement said, “Noting the importance of CPEC for the economic development of Pakistan, the two sides stressed that timely completion of the CPEC projects would not only give a boost to Pakistan’s economy, but would also significantly contribute towards regional connectivity, peace and development.

“Pakistan was fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all the projects under CPEC”, added the statement. Some reports have also linked the arrest of Hafiz Saeed with the CPEC saying Beijing was aware of and receptive to tensions between India and Pakistan over this alleged Mumbai attacker.

Prime Minister Modi has clearly told China that it has concerns over the CPEC which passes through Azad Kashmir and told the Chinese at the G20 summit in India that China needs to be “sensitive” to India’s strategic interests, as ‘terror’ is emanating from the region.

Tariq Fatemi meanwhile, affirmed that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He further stated that Pakistan supports China on all its core issues, while firmly opposing any attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty. Pakistan will continue to support China’s efforts to combat the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

0



0







Top Chinese security official arrives on three-day visit was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184561-Top-Chinese-security-official-arrives-on-three-day-visit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Top Chinese security official arrives on three-day visit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184561-Top-Chinese-security-official-arrives-on-three-day-visit.