LOS ANGELES, California: Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won his second straight Phoenix Open title on Sunday, and just like last year he needed a fourth playoff hole to do it.

Matsuyama holed a 12-foot birdie putt at the fourth playoff hole, the par-four 17th at TPC Scottsdale, to edge former US Open champion Webb Simpson.

Simpson’s 20-foot birdie attempt to win at the third playoff hole, the par-four 10th, had stopped one roll of the ball short.

Simpson charged up the leaderboard with a seven-under par 64, with birdies at 17 and 18 giving him the clubhouse lead at 17-under 267.

Matsuyama had his chances to seize the win in regulation, but it went to a playoff when his 20-foot putt at the 72nd hole stopped inches short.

He closed with a five-under par 66 to join Simpson on 267, one stroke in front of South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

The duo took advantage of the struggles of overnight leader An Byeong-Hun, who started the day with a one-stroke lead over Scotland’s Martin Laird but finished with five bogeys and three birdies in a 73 that left him in sixth place on 270.

Rickie Fowler, bested in a playoff by Matsuyama in Phoenix last year, fired a 65 to share fourth with J J Spaun (67) on 269.

World number five Matsuyama notched his fifth victory in his last nine starts worldwide, a stretch that included his triumph in the prestigious World Golf Championships HSBC Champions at Shanghai last October.

“It has been a great run,” Matsuyama said. “I’m going to ride this as long as I can.”

With the victory, Matsuyama moved atop the USPGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, surpassing Justin Thomas, who missed the cut.

