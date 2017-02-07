CHARSADDA: Eight masked men forced their entry into a house in Gulabad Basic Health Unit (BHU) and took away cash and gold ornaments on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Bahmina Bibi, wife of Ihsanullah, said that eight unidentified masked men forcibly entered their house and took away Rs20,00,000 and 24 tolas of gold ornaments, two Kalashnikov rifles and a pistol at gunpoint.

“The robbers had parked two vehicles outside the house,” she said, adding that she chased them and reached the police station within five minutes but the police did not take prompt action. Cops were also present near the BHU in a police mobile van but they did not offer resistance, she alleged.

