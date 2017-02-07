ISLAMABAD: The country head of cellular giant Mobilink has termed the reimbursement of taxes collected from subscribers in favour of the government as complicated, a statement said on Monday.

“It is a complex matter,” Chief Executive Officer Mobilink Aamir Ibrahim told a press conference, explaining why the telecom service providers have not been able to reimburse the tax collected from their subscribers to the government exchequer.

Ibrahim, who was flanked by Co Founder and Chairman Emeritus of VimpelCom, Augie K. Fabela and Chief of Corporate Affairs Ali Naseer, called the matter as misaligned.

“The taxation system needed to be revisited and made simple,” said Ibrahim. Briefing the media, Fabela announced that henceforth the company would work under the title of Jazz in Pakistan.

“The company will continue to cater to the needs of the subscribers as efforts were being made to offer tailor made services,” said the official from VimpelCom, the parent company of Mobilink, is an international telecoms company operating in 14 countries and headquartered in Amsterdam. He said the company’s agenda is in line with the vision of digitised Pakistan, which is the present government's vision.

