Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited has announced net profits of Rs1.787 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to the profits of Rs1.797 billion posted last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for 2016 clocked in at Rs5.52 as compared to the EPS of Rs5.55 announced in 2015. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs1.5/share, which is in addition to interim cash dividend of Rs1.5/share already paid to the shareholders. The marginal decline in profitability can be appropriated at lower sales, which stood at Rs11.45 billion in 2016 as against Rs13.35 billion in 2015.

