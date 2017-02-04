Known businessman and member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Kamran Tessori, and industrialist Dr Jehanzeb Mughal formally joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday.

The announcement was made public at a press conference held at MQM-P’s headquarter in PIB Colony in the presence of convener Dr Farooq Sattar and senior deputy convener Amir Khan; others who attended the ceremony included leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan and party’s spokesman Aminul Haque.

Earlier two parliamentarians of the PML-F, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Jam Madad Ali, defected to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

It was believed that this new development would swing the PPP-MQM coalition outcome the other way round, in the upcoming general elections.

Welcoming the two leaders into the party’s fold, the MQM-P officials observed that their joining proved that MQM’s politics was positive. “People from every walk of life are expressing their determination and joining the party’s ranks, because they believe that MQM-P is the only party that represents middle class,” Dr Sattar added.

Joining of Tessor and Dr Mughal was just the beginning as there was a whole lot more to come, and that important personalities would be joining the MQM-P in large numbers, he said.

According to Dr Sattar, Tessori had hinted at joining the MQM-P before MQM founder, Altaf Hussain’s, August 22 speech. Sattar further stated that Tessori believed that MQM was a party of the lower class and he also wanted to serve the masses.

Referring to the party’s show of power on December 30, last year, Sattar said that it should at least now be given a level-playing field, and called for the party’s sealed offices to be opened. He added that the issue of missing persons and those being withheld without any charges should be released.

Tessori while speaking on the occasion said that he had for quite some time wanted to join the MQM-P, “since it is the only party that felt the pain of this city’s residents and resolves to stand with them to resolve all issues of the city.”

Dr Mughal said that MQM-P is the only party that understands this city’s dimensions, and called for people to keep in their minds that MQM-P is the only party that could lead this city to a path of progress.

0



0







PML-F’s Tessori, industrialist Dr Mughal join MQM-P was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183931-PML-Fs-Tessori-industrialist-Dr-Mughal-join-MQM-P/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PML-F’s Tessori, industrialist Dr Mughal join MQM-P" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183931-PML-Fs-Tessori-industrialist-Dr-Mughal-join-MQM-P.